Wednesday, Dec. 21
2:50 a.m., N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
6:12 a.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
7:41 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., public service
7:48 a.m., W. Seneca St., traffic crash
7:57 a.m., E. 4th St., traffic crash
8:01 a.m., E. Irwin St., traffic crash, refer to prosecutor
8:58 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., traffic crash
1:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, citation issued
3:58 p.m., E. Humboldt St., civil issues
4:24 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., traffic crash
4:26 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
4:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
4:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
7:50 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
9:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
11:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., missing property, unable to locate
Thursday, Dec. 22
10:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
10:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
10:13 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:20 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., suspicious vehicle
11:34 a.m., E. 4th St., public service
11:46 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash
12:44 p.m., Northstar Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
4:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
6:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., animal complaint — domestic
7:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., public service
Friday, Dec. 23
6:49 a.m., Hwy 14, information
8:24 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., parking enforcement
10:19 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
11:14 a.m., Holiday Gas, PARS assistance
11:24 a.m., S. Robert St., traffic crash, citation issued
11:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
11:55 a.m., Tower Ct., assisting other agencies, false alarm
2:32 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash, verbal warning
2:48 p.m., Bushfield Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
2:55 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
4:19 p.m., Reen St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
4:32 p.m., S. Ree St., assisting other agencies
7:52 p.m., Abbey Rd., assisting other agencies
8:23 p.m., E. Erskine St., family and children
8:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
9:18 p.m., S. Ree St., extra patrol
11:21 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
Saturday, Dec. 24
1:07 a.m., Bulow Dr., missing person
1:08 a.m., S. Adams Ave., civil issues
1:12 a.m., N. Grand Ave., welfare check
1:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2 a.m., N. Huron Ave., suspicious person
2:57 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
5:40 a.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
6:45 a.m., E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
6:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
7:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., mental health
11:25 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., welfare check
11:44 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., public service
4:59 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., information
5:35 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
8:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., mental health, citation issued
10:28 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., animal missing
10:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, inactive case
Sunday, Dec. 25
4:54 a.m., Parkwood Dr., missing person
7:29 a.m., Abbey Rd., alarms
7:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
9:09 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
11:13 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
11:17 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
1:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
2:16 p.m., Lowell Ave., animal complaint — domestic
4:02 p.m., E. 5th St., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
5 p.m., Laframboise, public service
7:27 p.m., S Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
9:42 p.m., N Evans St., animal found, animal impound
10:55 p.m., Lakeview Ct., burglary
Monday, Dec. 26
12:07 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., alarms
11:13 a.m., Mercury St., public service
11:46 a.m., Antelope St., animal complaint — domestic
12:04 a.m., S. Brule St., welfare check
1:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., family and children
4:13 p.m., Poplar Ave., information, verbal warning
11:56 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Traffic Crash, refer to prosecutor
Tuesday, Dec. 27
6:19 a.m., E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm
12:36 p.m., S. Central Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
4:16 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
5:10 p.m., Stanton Ave., welfare check
5:43 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:46 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:25 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., public service
10:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
10:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
11:19 p.m., S. Robert St., mental health, detained
11:42 p.m., S. Robert St., civil issues
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
