featured Pierre Police Blotter for Dec. 28-29 Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Dec. 285:24 a.m., W. 7th St., traffic enforcement, citation issued5:41 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., traffic crash8:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued10:16 a.m., E. Church St., traffic crash10:39 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., parking enforcement11:45 a.m., S. Grant Ave., warrant or summons, detained1:06 p.m., S. Ree St., parking enforcement1:57 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, citation issued4:54 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., mental health6:25 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., animal complaint — domestic6:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health10:25 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance11:44 p.m., E. Church St., disturbing the peace, verbal warningThursday, Dec. 291:25 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., alcohol violation, citation issued7:51 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., traffic crash, inactive case8:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues10:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property11:32 a.m., Village Dr., extra patrol1:41 p.m., E. Erskine St., welfare check3:37 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., assisting other agencies8:06 p.m., Eastgate Ave., traffic crash8:56 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Traffic Citation Law Police Highway Check Welfare Police Blotter Warrant Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.