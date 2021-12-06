Purchase Access

Friday, Dec. 3

1:50 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement

9:14 a.m., E. Kay St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:20 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

11:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Civil Issues

12:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

3:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person

4:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

4:53 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Extra Patrol

6:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Harassment

7:10 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Dec. 4

12:54 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

1:35 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

4:11 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:50 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft Inactive Case

8:46 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Suspicious Person

2:44 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

4:04 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash — Animal

9:12 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:55 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:46 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

3:07 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:10 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person

5:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

9:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:25 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

11:52 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

