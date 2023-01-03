Friday, Dec 30
6:37 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
6:39 a.m., S. Robert St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
9:36 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., mental health
10:21 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., information
10:31 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., burglary, inactive case
11:02 a.m., Callaway Ct., parking enforcement
3:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
3:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave. A12, assisting other agencies
6:20 p.m., Skerrols St., assisting other agencies
6:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
7:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
7:48 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., civil issues
8:24 p.m., E. Erskine St., welfare check
11:18 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., alarms
Saturday, Dec. 31
10:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
10:50 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., all other criminal offenses, verbal warning
12:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
12:20 p.m., Hwy 34, traffic complaint, unable to locate
12:34 p.m., S. Henry St., theft, inactive case
12:55 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
1:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
3:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
6:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash - animal
9:27 p.m., Sibert Pl., information, unable to locate
10:38 p.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues
11:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic enforcement
Sunday, Jan. 1
12:36 a.m., N. Evans St., animal missing
12:44 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, refer to prosecutor
1:06 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
1:18 a.m., E Park St., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
2:03 a.m., S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
2:53 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., suspicious person, detained
3:36 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
10:36 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
10:44 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., civil issues
11:22 a.m., Harney Ct., animal complaint - domestic, inactive case
11:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
12:40 p.m., E. Park St., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
1:10 p.m., Mars St., disorderly conduct
4:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
5:33 p.m., Railroad Bridge, intoxicated person, detained
7:36 p.m., Marina Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic, unable to locate
10:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft
Monday, Jan. 2
8:30 a.m., Edgewater Dr., animal found, animal impound
1:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
3:31 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint - domestic
4:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., tobacco violation
8:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
10:13 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
11:52 p.m., Clarice Dr., public service
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
