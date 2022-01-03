Purchase Access

Friday, Dec. 31

10:02 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

10:52 a.m., E. Pawn St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:08 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

3:49 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

4:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:11 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

5:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

6:01 p.m., S. Ree St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

7:33 p.m., Yellowstone St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:26 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

11:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Saturday, Jan. 1

12:06 a.m., E. Park St., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

12:16 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

12:28 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

12:46 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:16 a.m., Garfield Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

1:21 a.m., Marina Ave., Harassment

2:26 a.m., Yucca Dr., Mental Health, Detained

2:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

3:05 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:12 a.m., Clarice Dr., Information

6:57 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Trespass

9:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:24 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

9:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service

2 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:58 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:01 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

7:48 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8:55 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:02 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Family and Children

10:54 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

11:16 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Jan. 2

7:56 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:44 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

11:19 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

11:26 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement

3:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

