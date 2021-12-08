Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Dec. 6

10:15 a.m., Cherry Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

1:07 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Theft, Unfounded

1:48 p.m., Sibert Pl., Information

1:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

2:38 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

3:47 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information

4:43 p.m., E. Franklin St., Harassment

10:38 p.m., E. 5th St., Unknown, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Dec. 7

12:42 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:44 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Fraud

1:35 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

2:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Mental Health

4:12 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

4:36 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

7:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:14 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:47 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Found, Verbal Warning

10:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments