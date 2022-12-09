featured Pierre Police Blotter for Dec. 7-8 Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Dec. 7th1:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained8:08 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case9:23 a.m., Landfill Rd., information9:30 a.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate9:54 a.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check10:37 a.m., E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies11:48 a.m., N. Madison Ave., traffic crash1:44 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unfounded2:54 p.m., E. 1st St., traffic crash3:41 p.m., E. 5th St., public service3:46 p.m., E. Church St., vandalism, inactive case3:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash10:40 p.m., E. 2nd St., informationThursday, Dec. 8th12:47 a.m., Abbey Rr., suspicious odor2:52 a.m., E. 7th St., welfare check8:39 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash10:06 a.m., S. Lincoln St., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound3:02 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued4:49 p.m., E. 7th St., welfare check6:22 p.m., Harrison Ave., traffic crash, citation issued6:58 p.m., E. Park St., assault7:45 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning9:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health, refer to prosecutor10:09 p.m., Sheila Dr., found property10:30 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies11:03 p.m., Hampton Dr., missing person, inactive caseUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. Sioux Ave. Mental Health Highway Transports Crime Police Agency Crash Dr. Police Blotter Sheila Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
