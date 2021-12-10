Purchase Access

Wednesday, Dec. 8

8:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:27 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

10:05 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

1:18 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Parking Enforcement

2:48 p.m., N. Fir St., Mental Health

5:07 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

6:57 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children

Thursday, Dec. 9

12:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

12:31 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:46 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:35 a.m., E. Green St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

4:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:39 a.m., E. Church St., Welfare Check

9:05 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

9:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

5 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:02 p.m., E. Park St., Parking Enforcement

5:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

7:34 p.m., Vista Loop, Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:50 p.m., Sparrow Ct., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

