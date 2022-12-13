Friday, Dec. 9
3:09 a.m., E. Stanley Rd., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
7:44 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., traffic crash, verbal warning
9:38 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
11:19 a.m., S. Crow St., assisting other agencies
11:48 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint — domestic
12:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash
12:39 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
1:38 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
1:38 p.m., N. Highland Ave., mischief
4:51 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
6:17 p.m., 4th St., suspicious person, unfounded
6:29 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms, false alarm
8:50 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
9:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information, unfounded
10:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
Saturday, Dec. 10
12:26 a.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
12:58 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., information
1:15 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:55 a.m., Hwy 14, intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor
2:27 a.m., Eastgate Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
7:45 a.m., Hwy 34, assisting other agencies
11:43 a.m., Hampton Dr., welfare check
12:21 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic enforcement, citation issued
2:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
2:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
2:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
3:16 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:54 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
Sunday, Dec. 11
12:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
1:04 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., traffic crash
3:18 a.m., E. Park St., suspicious person
6:56 a.m., Hampton Dr., missing person, refer to prosecutor
9:13 a.m., E. Wells Ave., PARS assistance
1:12 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., traffic crash
3:02 p.m., E. Park St., information
4:32 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., information
4:41 p.m., S. Henry St., welfare check
6:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:01 p.m., E. Park St., assisting other agencies
9:50 p.m., E. Park St., trespass
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
