Friday, Feb. 11

7:25 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

7:50 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

7:53 a.m., W. 7th St., Theft, Inactive Case

8:39 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Detained

10:29 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

3:09 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

3:25 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash

4:15 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:32 p.m., N. Highlands Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

4:42 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues

7:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:29 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:21 p.m., S. Grand Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Saturday, Feb. 12

12:09 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

12:40 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

12:46 a.m., E. 5th St., Harassment, Inactive Case

4:49 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

5:37 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

7:12 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property

7:20 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Information

8:49 a.m., N, Euclid Ave., Missing Person

9:31 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

2:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:51 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

4:26 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Animal Bite

9:18 p.m., S. Crow St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:15 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

11:09 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:38 p.m., Sioux Ave. Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, Feb. 13

12:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace

12:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:38 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

8:01 a.m., N. Adams Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

8:20 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:07 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Animal Complaint — Deer

10:54 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Civil Issues

11:19 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:53 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mischief

3:50 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

6:32 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Information

10:49 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

