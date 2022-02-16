Purchase Access

Monday, Feb. 14

11:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Tobacco Violation, Citation Issued

12:14 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

1:43 p.m., E. Park St., Information

3:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

5:37 p.m., N. Central Ave., Drug Offense

5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:06 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

Tuesday, Feb. 15

12:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

8 a.m., W. 3rd St., Animal Trap, Animal Released To

8:30 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Fraud

10:52 a.m., E. Cabot St., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning

11:32 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

11:32 a.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check

11:36 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

11:57 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

12:29 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Missing Person

12:58 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Extra Patrol

1:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

3:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:06 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., Mental Health, Detained

4:24 p.m., E. 4th St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:58 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Narcotics & Drugs

5:07 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief

5:16 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information

6:44 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

Unless otherwise induced, each call was closed by the responding officer.

