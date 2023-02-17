Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • 12:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious vehicle
  • 12:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., information
  • 3:27 a.m., Preston Pl., assisting other agencies
  • 8:56 a.m., S. Huron Ave., mental health
  • 9:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
  • 10:40 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 11:16 a.m., S. Ree St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
  • 11:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., found property
  • 12:47 p.m., S. Polk Ave., traffic crash
  • 1:27 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 2:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, citation issued
  • 2:48 p.m., Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct
  • 5:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 5:52 p.m., W. 2nd St., alarms
  • 6:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave, disturbing the peace
  • 10:35 p.m., US Hwy 14, assisting other agencies
  • 10:40 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information

