Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 14-16
Feb 17, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 14
12:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious vehicle
12:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., information
3:27 a.m., Preston Pl., assisting other agencies
8:56 a.m., S. Huron Ave., mental health
9:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
10:40 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
11:16 a.m., S. Ree St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., found property
12:47 p.m., S. Polk Ave., traffic crash
1:27 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
2:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, citation issued
2:48 p.m., Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct
5:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
5:52 p.m., W. 2nd St., alarms
6:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave, disturbing the peace
10:35 p.m., US Hwy 14, assisting other agencies
10:40 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information

Wednesday, Feb. 15
1:43 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
1:43 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
7:37 a.m., N. Central Ave., burglary, inactive case
9:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:58 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued
10:48 a.m., S. Polk Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
11:28 a.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check
12:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service
12:30 p.m., E. Sully Ave., found property
3:54 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, PARS assistance

Thursday, Feb. 16
3:42 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
5:55 a.m., E. Park St., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
9:15 a.m., no location reported, missing property, inactive case
12:17 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
1:05 p.m., Highway 14, animal complaint-domestic
3:23 p.m., Capitol Creek, intoxicated person, detained
4:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
4:53 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint-non domestic
7:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
