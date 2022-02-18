Purchase Access

Wednesday, Feb. 16

8:46 a.m., E. Church St., Family and Children

10:02 a.m., Buffalo St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing

11:44 a.m., N. Taylor Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:30 p.m., S. Center Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mischief

9:08 p.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

10:12 p.m., Sunset Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Thursday, Feb. 17

5:27 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

8:48 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case

9:08 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

9:52 a.m., Sunset Dr., Information

10:19 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:22 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

11:46 a.m, E. Wells Ave., Missing Person — Juvenile, Refer to Prosecutor

1:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Detained

1:48 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

7:06 p.m., Orion Ave., Found Property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

