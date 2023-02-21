Friday, Feb. 17
12:15 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., extra patrol, unable to locate
9:36 a.m., S. Grant Ave., public service
9:37 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued
9:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
10:35 a.m., E. Sully Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
2:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS assistance
3:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
3:45 p.m., Holly Rd., assisting other agencies
4:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:27 p.m., E. Kay St., mischief
6:53 p.m., Bushfield Dr., civil issues
6:57 p.m., E. 5th St., theft, unfounded
7:24 p.m., E. Erskine St., mental health
9:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:33 p.m., N. Highland Ave., missing person
11:20 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., juvenile offenses, verbal warning
Saturday, Feb. 18
6:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
9:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
10:13 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
10:33 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash-animal, inactive case
11:09 a.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint-domestic, animal impound
11:41 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
12:35 p.m., E. Cabot St., animal complaint-domestic
3:33 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
5:49 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues
6:30 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint-domestic, inactive case
Sunday, Feb. 19
9:46 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., parking enforcement
11:03 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., assisting other agencies
11:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
11:20 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
11:34 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., suspicious odor
11:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
5:52 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., information, unable to locate
6:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
6:54 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint-domestic
7:17 p.m., S. Ree St., civil issues
5:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information, unable to locate
Monday, Feb. 20
7:27 a.m., N. Huron Ave., animal complaint-domestic, animal released to
7:48 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., animal complaint-non-domestic
10:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate
2:46 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal found
7:23 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
9:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:31 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, mental health, detained
11:34 p.m., Eastgate Ave., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.
