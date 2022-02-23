Purchase Access

Friday, Feb. 18

3:28 a.m., E. 5th St., Extra Patrol

8:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

9:20 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

11:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

12:55 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:50 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:47 p.m., W. 69th St., Information

7:30 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Harassment

8:43 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

10:03 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

Saturday, Feb. 19

12:20 a.m., S. Brule St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:14 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

5:36 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

6:46 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

9:37 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Warrant or Summons

1:28 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:54 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

6:47 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

7:30 p.m., E. Marina Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

7:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:57 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Feb. 20

8:20 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

9:11 a.m., Norbeck Dr., Mischief, Inactive Case

10:08 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

10:31 a.m., Buffalo St., Mischief

11:24 a.m., E. 5th St., Traffic Crash

1 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

1:01 p.m., E, Park St., Information

1:19 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case

1:27 p.m., Clark Rd., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

8:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

9:49 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

Monday, Feb. 21

2 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:26 a.m., E. 8th St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

7:42 a.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Inactive Case

10:32 a.m., Lowell Ave., Information

11 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

12 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

12:37 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

2:07 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:27 p.m., Primrose Ln., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

2:34 p.m., Shamrock Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

5:59 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:43 p.m., E, Capitol Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

7:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, Feb. 22

12:22 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

12:25 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:58 a.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies

7:45 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Assisting Other Agencies

9:14 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

12:46 p.m., E. Kay St., Welfare Check

12:51 p.m., 4th St., Traffic Crash

1:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

1:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic - No Assault

5:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:52 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing

6:10 p.m., S. Pierre St., Missing Property

7:56 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

8:46 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

