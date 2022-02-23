Friday, Feb. 18
3:28 a.m., E. 5th St., Extra Patrol
8:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
9:20 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
11:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
12:55 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:50 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct
5:47 p.m., W. 69th St., Information
7:30 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Harassment
8:43 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
10:03 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
Saturday, Feb. 19
12:20 a.m., S. Brule St., Assisting Other Agencies
1:14 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
5:36 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct
6:46 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
9:37 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Warrant or Summons
1:28 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:54 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
6:47 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
7:30 p.m., E. Marina Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded
7:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:57 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Sunday, Feb. 20
8:20 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
9:11 a.m., Norbeck Dr., Mischief, Inactive Case
10:08 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property
10:31 a.m., Buffalo St., Mischief
11:24 a.m., E. 5th St., Traffic Crash
1 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
1:01 p.m., E, Park St., Information
1:19 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case
1:27 p.m., Clark Rd., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
1:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
8:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
9:49 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
Monday, Feb. 21
2 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
2:26 a.m., E. 8th St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
7:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
7:42 a.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Inactive Case
10:32 a.m., Lowell Ave., Information
11 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic
12 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
12:37 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
2:07 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
2:27 p.m., Primrose Ln., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
2:34 p.m., Shamrock Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
5:59 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
7:43 p.m., E, Capitol Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
7:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
Tuesday, Feb. 22
12:22 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
12:25 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:58 a.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies
7:45 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Assisting Other Agencies
9:14 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash
12:46 p.m., E. Kay St., Welfare Check
12:51 p.m., 4th St., Traffic Crash
1:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate
1:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic - No Assault
5:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
5:52 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing
6:10 p.m., S. Pierre St., Missing Property
7:56 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Alarms, False Alarm
8:46 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
