Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 21-23
Feb 24, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 21
5:54 a.m., E. 5th St., information
7:47 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash-injury, citation issued
8:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint-non-domestic, unable to locate
1:11 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
1:31 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
1:57 p.m., W. 5th St., information
4:12 p.m., E. Humboldt St., suspicious vehicle
4:53 p.m., E. Church St., welfare check
11:08 p.m., Bulow Dr., welfare check
11:36 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., intoxicated person

Wednesday, Feb. 22
12:31 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., welfare check
2:15 a.m., E. 5th St., missing person
2:29 a.m., E. 5th St., information, unfounded
5:05 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., disturbing the peace
5:11 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
9:01 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint-non-domestic
2:41 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
3:15 p.m., S. Madison Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
5:43 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms
5:48 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., code enforcement
6:32 p.m., Vista Ridge Pl., information
6:38 p.m., Vista Loop, missing person
6:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
9:44 p.m., E. 7th St., information
10:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

Thursday, Feb. 23
5:07 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., disturbing the peace
6:02 a.m. S. Filmore Ave., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
11:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
1 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:30 p.m., E. Humboldt St., animal found, animal impounded
7:02 p.m. N. Euclid Ave., public service
7:51 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., suspicious person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
