Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • 5:54 a.m., E. 5th St., information
  • 7:47 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash-injury, citation issued
  • 8:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint-non-domestic, unable to locate
  • 1:11 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 1:31 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
  • 1:57 p.m., W. 5th St., information
  • 4:12 p.m., E. Humboldt St., suspicious vehicle
  • 4:53 p.m., E. Church St., welfare check
  • 11:08 p.m., Bulow Dr., welfare check
  • 11:36 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., intoxicated person

