Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wednesday, Feb. 23

7:58 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash

12:32 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

1:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

2:06 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:48 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Parking Enforcement

11:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

Thursday, Feb. 24

8:32 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


10:38 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

11:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

11:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

3:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

7:33 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

10:30 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:37 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments