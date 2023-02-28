Friday, Feb. 24

  • 12:04 a.m., East Sully Ave., information
  • 1:13 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
  • 1:56 a.m., E. Park St., intoxicated person, unable to locate
  • 7:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
  • 9:29 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
  • 9:34 a.m., N. Central Ave., information
  • 9:37 a.m., N. Adams Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
  • 9:58 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., mental health
  • 11:48 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
  • 12:26 p.m., W. 7th St., assisting other agencies
  • 2:12 p.m., Brookstone Loop, traffic crash
  • 3:33 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
  • 5:01 p.m., S. Ree St., parking enforcement
  • 5:04 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., alarms, false alarm
  • 5:20 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
  • 6:34 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
  • 7:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., mental health
  • 8:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments