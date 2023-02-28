featured Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 24-27 Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Feb. 2412:04 a.m., East Sully Ave., information1:13 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm1:56 a.m., E. Park St., intoxicated person, unable to locate7:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning9:29 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check9:34 a.m., N. Central Ave., information9:37 a.m., N. Adams Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning9:58 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., mental health11:48 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check12:26 p.m., W. 7th St., assisting other agencies2:12 p.m., Brookstone Loop, traffic crash3:33 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check5:01 p.m., S. Ree St., parking enforcement5:04 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., alarms, false alarm5:20 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check6:34 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service7:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., mental health8:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive caseSaturday, Feb. 258:33 a.m., N. Highland Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate12:00 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint - domestic12:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies1:02 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., protection order violation, refer to prosecutor3:12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., theft3:16 p.m., E. Church St., parking enforcement3:52 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic crash4:24 p.m., Mellette St., code enforcement8:14 p.m., Buffalo St., animal complaint - domestic9:36 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person10:44 p.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, unfounded11:15 p.m., E. Sully Ave., mental healthSunday, Feb. 262:34 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health3:37 a.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, unfounded10:00 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case10:47 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., civil issues12:15 p.m., Waldron St., assisting other agencies12:38 p.m., S. Central Ave., information2:38 p.m., Venus St., welfare check3:10 p.m., Bristol Pl., mental health3:38 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., alarms4:41 p.m., E. Cabot St., traffic enforcement, citation issued9:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disturbing the peace, unfounded10:35 p.m., E. Kay St., suspicious person, unfounded10:39 p.m., E. 5th St., disturbing the peace11:10 p.m., E. Kay St., suspicious personMonday, Feb. 277:02 a.m., S. Pawnee St., injury crash, citation issued7:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., found property, officer closed7:52 a.m., Labarge Ct., traffic complaint, unable to locate10:40 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., warrant or summons, detained11:53 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., alarms, false alarm1:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information, officer closedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Religion Police Medicine Law Roads And Traffic Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
