Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Friday, Feb. 25

12:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

1:28 a.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

6:28 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Suspicious Person

7:58 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

8:54 a.m., W. Oak St., Welfare Check

9:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:16 a.m., Case Dr., Welfare Check

9:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Found

10:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

3:05 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Welfare Check

5:08 p.m., S. Brule St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

5:43 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:24 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Extra Patrol

9:57 p.m., Governors Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:16 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

10:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:35 p.m., E 4th St., Suspicious Vehicle

11:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Saturday, Feb. 26

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


12:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

12:54 a.m., Polaris Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:35 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

4:23 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:15 a.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues

8:41 a.m., S. Brule St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:36 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:08 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:12 p.m., Primrose Ln., Harassment

4:26 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Information

5:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service

9:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

Sunday, Feb. 27

1:56 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

4:52 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:46 a.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

10:13 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

2:04 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

7:55 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments