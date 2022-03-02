Purchase Access

Monday, Feb. 28

3:19 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:41 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace. Verbal Warning

7:19 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

7:35 a.m., Hwy 1804, Traffic Crash — Animal

9:11 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:32 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Missing Person

12:20 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Protection Order Violation

2:27 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

6:25 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, March 1

9:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

2:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

2:52 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Civil Issues

3:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

4:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

5:21 p.m., N. Euclid Ave.,E Theft, Inactive Case

10:43 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

