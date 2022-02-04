Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tuesday, Feb. 3

12:40 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:39 a.m., S. Henry St., Family and Children, Unfounded

7:58 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms

8:27 a.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:51 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Family and Children, Unfounded

1:23 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:13 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

5:23 p.m., Flag Mtn Dr., Disorderly Conduct

6:35 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Harassment, Unfounded

8:58 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


11:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

Wednesday, Feb. 4

3:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms

8:41 a.m., E. 4th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:22 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Tobacco Violation, Verbal Warning

12:39 p.m., Mac Ln., Alarms, False Alarm

2:15 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

4:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

5:51 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check, Unfounded

6:58 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Traffic Crash

11:17 p.m., 206TH St., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments