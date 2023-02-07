featured Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 3-6 Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Feb. 34:51 a.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm8:18 a.m., E. 8th St., harassment8:31 a.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check9:51 a.m., E. Sully Ave., civil issues10:22 a.m., Abbey Rd., traffic complaint, citation issued12:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash1:21 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate1:30 p.m., E. Erskine St., traffic crash, verbal warning2:44 p.m., W. 2nd St., code enforcement4:13 p.m., E. 8th St., mental health7:15 p.m., Neltom Dr., suspicious person9:50 p.m., E. 5th St., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor10:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace10:34 p.m., E. Irwin St., mischief, unable to locate11:20 p.m., E. 8th St., theft, citation issuedSaturday, Feb. 412:08 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., juvenile offenses2:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., animal complaint-non-domestic, unable to locate3:28 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check9:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct12:02 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., disorderly conduct, inactive case12:35 p.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies3:33 p.m., Parkwood Dr., traffic crash, inactive case4:46 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., parking enforcement11:48 p.m., Clarice Dr., family and childrenSunday, Feb. 55:47 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assault, unable to locate8:04 a.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, verbal warning11:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies12:48 p.m., Harrison Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued4:12 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint-domestic, verbal warning4:24 p.m., N. Evans St., suspicious vehicle5:37 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., domestic-no assault6:39 p.m., Poplar, intoxicated person, detained11:37 p.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, detainedMonday, Feb. 612:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm7:02 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace7:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children7:51 a.m., no reported location, information, unfounded8:33 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued9:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case9:42 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., warrant or summons, detained10:35 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., missing person10:56 a.m., E. Island View Dr., welfare check11:33 a.m., E. Sully Ave., juvenile offenses1:17 p.m., Abbey Rd., mischief5:45 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm6:05 p.m., N. Jackson Ave. assault, refer to prosecutor6:21 p.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement7:31 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint-domestic, verbal warning8:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues11:13 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarmUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crime Criminal Law Police Roads And Traffic Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
