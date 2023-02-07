Friday, Feb. 3

  • 4:51 a.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
  • 8:18 a.m., E. 8th St., harassment
  • 8:31 a.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check
  • 9:51 a.m., E. Sully Ave., civil issues
  • 10:22 a.m., Abbey Rd., traffic complaint, citation issued
  • 12:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
  • 1:21 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
  • 1:30 p.m., E. Erskine St., traffic crash, verbal warning
  • 2:44 p.m., W. 2nd St., code enforcement
  • 4:13 p.m., E. 8th St., mental health
  • 7:15 p.m., Neltom Dr., suspicious person
  • 9:50 p.m., E. 5th St., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor
  • 10:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace
  • 10:34 p.m., E. Irwin St., mischief, unable to locate
  • 11:20 p.m., E. 8th St., theft, citation issued

