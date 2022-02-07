Purchase Access

Friday, Feb. 4

12:17 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

1:17 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:15 a.m., Onida Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

8:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

10:17 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

11:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Verbal Warning

2:07 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:14 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:22 p.m., E. Park St., Information

5:31 p.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

5:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

7:07 p.m., E. 8th St., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

9:20 p.m., Sheila Dr., Harassment

Saturday, Feb. 5

3:20 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:16 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:16 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

10:33 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

10:57 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

11:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

1:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Family and Children

2:14 p.m., LaFramboise, Family and Children

4:27 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:22 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

7:18 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

11:22 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

11:34 p.m., Abbey Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, Feb. 6

12:44 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct

1:22 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

9:27 a.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

9:55 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

1:23 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued

6:53 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Family and Children

8:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

11:05 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

