Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • 7:08 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., theft, inactive case
  • 7:38 a.m., Lakewood Dr., theft, inactive case
  • 8:06 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
  • 8:09 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., family and children, verbal warning
  • 10:28 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor
  • 10:48 a.m., E. Sully Ave., juvenile offenses, verbal warning
  • 1:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check
  • 3:43 p.m., E. Fifth St., welfare check
  • 6:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
  • 6:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarm

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments