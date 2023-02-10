featured Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 7-8 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Feb. 77:08 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., theft, inactive case7:38 a.m., Lakewood Dr., theft, inactive case8:06 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property8:09 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., family and children, verbal warning10:28 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor10:48 a.m., E. Sully Ave., juvenile offenses, verbal warning1:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check3:43 p.m., E. Fifth St., welfare check6:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person6:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarmWednesday, Feb. 812:51 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, mental health4:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies10:09 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., information10:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., mental health12:44 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information12:51 p.m., E. Park St., information1:27 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., found property1:49 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies2:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, citation issued3:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, citation issued3:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., fraud8:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., lock out-lock in10:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint10:34 p.m., Highway 14, assisting other agenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Police Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
