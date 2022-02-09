Purchase Access

Monday, Feb. 7

7:52 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

9:01 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:06 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

5:59 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:01 p.m., E. Green St., Suspicious Item, Unable to Locate

8:23 p.m., 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:56 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:36 p.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

10:43 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

11 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:50 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, Feb. 8

12:18 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Detained

7:58 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

8:15 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:36 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:07 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues

11:19 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

1:02 p.m., Abbey Rd., Family and Children

2:23 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

2:37 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., PARS Assistance

3:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

5:18 p.m, N. Harrison Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

