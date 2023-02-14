featured Pierre Police Blotter for Feb. 9-13 Feb 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Feb. 99:56 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., information, unfounded12:21 p.m., E. Park St., assault1:23 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., mental health2:59 p.m., Clarice Dr., vandalism, inactive case3:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained4:18 p.m., Lancaster Loop, theft, inactive caseFriday, Feb. 108:49 a.m., N. Buchanan Ave., information9:54 a.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct10:52 a.m., E. Irwin St., traffic crash, verbal warning11:25 a.m., S. Highland Ave., traffic complaint1:29 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., public service1:47 p.m., E. Park St., found property3:04 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues3:29 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4:05 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check5:41 p.m., N. Madison Ave., assisting other agencies6:35 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service7:48 p.m., Country Dr., suspicious vehicle7:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct9:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., juvenile offenses, unfounded10:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., mischief10:44 p.m., E. Sully Ave., domestic-no assault11:30 p.m., E. Park St., domestic-no assault, unfoundedSaturday, Feb. 1112:24 a.m., Cherry Dr., assisting other agencies1:44 a.m., S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, detained12:43 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate12:52 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health1:27 p.m., E. Sully Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate2:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues2:33 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic crash, citation issued4:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued5:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate6:32 p.m., E. Irwin St., domestic-no assault7:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children10:27 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., mischief, unable to locate11:09 p.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agenciesSunday, Feb. 123:44 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., disturbing the peace6:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash6:18 a.m., W. Main Ave., assisting other agencies10:59 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, unable to locate12:07 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., mental health12:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information12:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint-domestic, unable to locate1:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health4:19 p.m., Airport Rd., traffic crash7:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., found property7:57 p.m., Buffalo St., traffic complaint, unable to locate11:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning11:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., juvenile offenses, verbal warningMonday, Feb. 138:36 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., missing person9:34 a.m., N. Highland Ave., suspicious person10:42 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies10:44 a.m., S. Pierre St., parking enforcement10:47 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash3:17 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash3:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies3:40 p.m., Morefield Rd., assisting other agencies6:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., missing person 