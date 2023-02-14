Thursday, Feb. 9

  • 9:56 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., information, unfounded
  • 12:21 p.m., E. Park St., assault
  • 1:23 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., mental health
  • 2:59 p.m., Clarice Dr., vandalism, inactive case
  • 3:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
  • 4:18 p.m., Lancaster Loop, theft, inactive case

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments