Wednesday, Feb. 24

07:11 a.m. — Baja Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal released

09:21 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check

11:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm

06:24 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information, unable to locate

07:22 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

09:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm

09:19 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate

10:34 p.m — S. Adams Ave., mental health

Thursday, Feb. 25

02:54 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public service

03:16 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies

05:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., accidental damage

06:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate

07:47 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm

10:06 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., stolen vehicle, unfounded

10:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil issues

2:59 p.m. — S. Crow St., theft, inactive case

3:10 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash — animal

3:34 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., found property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments