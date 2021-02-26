Wednesday, Feb. 24
07:11 a.m. — Baja Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal released
09:21 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check
11:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
06:24 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information, unable to locate
07:22 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
09:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
09:19 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
10:34 p.m — S. Adams Ave., mental health
Thursday, Feb. 25
02:54 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public service
03:16 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies
05:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., accidental damage
06:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
07:47 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm
10:06 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., stolen vehicle, unfounded
10:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil issues
2:59 p.m. — S. Crow St., theft, inactive case
3:10 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash — animal
3:34 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., found property
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
