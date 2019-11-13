Friday, Nov. 8

1:22 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

4:46 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms

6:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:35 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

10:52 a.m. — Abbey Rd., assisting other agencies

11:53 a.m. — US Highway 14, parking complaint/enforcement

12:05 p.m. — Grey Goose Rd., traffic complaint

12:54 p.m. — E. Erskine St., vandalism

6:41 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

6:44 p.m. — S. Ree St., public services

7:32 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints

7:55 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints

8:39 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check

8:58 p.m. — E. Erskine St., extra patrol

9:10 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal/non-domestic

10:11 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic accident/city report

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:36 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

2:13 a.m. — Venus St., extra patrol

4:50 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

6:16 a.m.- S. Pierre St., alarms

9:09 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

10:00 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

10:23 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

4:26 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint

4:42 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

5:05 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:20 p.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check

5:23 p.m. — E. Church St., mischief

5:49 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

6:09 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., domestic/no assault

6:26 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

7:21 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., animal complaints

7:23 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave. animal complaints

7:38 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault

Sunday, Nov. 10

1:42 a.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

3:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

5:43 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., information

7:02 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

8:22 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

9:48 a.m. — Winchester Dr., traffic accident/city report

11:29 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

11:39 a.m. — Airport Rd., extra patrol

3:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., church fund assistance

3:33 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:39 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., accident/other

4:55 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., information

5:31 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

5:43 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

7:15 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

7:32 p.m. — E. Irwin St., family & children

9:36 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment

Monday, Nov. 11

11:33 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

11:59 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., welfare check

12:20 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

12:44 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct

12:51 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

2:53 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property found

2:57 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

3:27 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., mischief

5:32 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check

6:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:22 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person

9:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

Tuesday, Nov. 12

7:46 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies

1:12 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

4:50 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., civil/non-criminal

4:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

6:08 p.m. — N. Evans St., suspicious person-vehicle

6:19 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

7:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

10:30 p.m. — Marina Ave., narcotics & drugs

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments