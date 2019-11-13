Friday, Nov. 8
1:22 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
4:46 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms
6:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:35 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
10:52 a.m. — Abbey Rd., assisting other agencies
11:53 a.m. — US Highway 14, parking complaint/enforcement
12:05 p.m. — Grey Goose Rd., traffic complaint
12:54 p.m. — E. Erskine St., vandalism
6:41 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
6:44 p.m. — S. Ree St., public services
7:32 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints
7:55 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints
8:39 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check
8:58 p.m. — E. Erskine St., extra patrol
9:10 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal/non-domestic
10:11 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic accident/city report
Saturday, Nov. 9
12:36 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
2:13 a.m. — Venus St., extra patrol
4:50 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
6:16 a.m.- S. Pierre St., alarms
9:09 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
10:00 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
10:23 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
4:26 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint
4:42 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
5:05 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:20 p.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check
5:23 p.m. — E. Church St., mischief
5:49 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
6:09 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., domestic/no assault
6:26 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
7:21 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., animal complaints
7:23 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave. animal complaints
7:38 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault
Sunday, Nov. 10
1:42 a.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
3:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:43 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., information
7:02 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
8:22 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
9:48 a.m. — Winchester Dr., traffic accident/city report
11:29 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
11:39 a.m. — Airport Rd., extra patrol
3:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., church fund assistance
3:33 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:39 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., accident/other
4:55 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., information
5:31 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
5:43 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
7:15 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
7:32 p.m. — E. Irwin St., family & children
9:36 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment
Monday, Nov. 11
11:33 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
11:59 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., welfare check
12:20 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
12:44 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct
12:51 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
2:53 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property found
2:57 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
3:27 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., mischief
5:32 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
6:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:22 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person
9:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
Tuesday, Nov. 12
7:46 a.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies
1:12 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
4:50 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., civil/non-criminal
4:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:08 p.m. — N. Evans St., suspicious person-vehicle
6:19 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
7:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
10:30 p.m. — Marina Ave., narcotics & drugs
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
