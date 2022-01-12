Purchase Access

Monday, Jan. 10

9:01 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

12:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

12:43 p.m., E. Park St., Information

1:18 p.m., W. 5th St., Mischief

3:42 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Information

5:15 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:43 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Jan. 11

8:54 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

9:57 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues

10:26 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

1:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

3:08 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

3:44 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:29 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

5:45 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil/Non Criminal

8:32 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:06 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

10:24 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

