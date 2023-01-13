featured Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 10-12 Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 1012:07 a.m., W. Oak St., intoxicated person12:21 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., harassment2:50 a.m., S. Pawnee St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning5:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case6:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, detained9:42 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies12:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., fraud, inactive case1:13 p.m., E. 4th St., public service2:33 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person, detained3:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash3:53 p.m., S. Robert St., traffic crash5 p.m., S. Madison Ave., intoxicated person6:19 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service9:46 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., assisting other agencies10:28 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., found property10:58 p.m., N. Highland Ave., informationWednesday, Jan. 1112:32 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies1:04 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health6:46 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., alarms, false alarm7:28 a.m., E. Humboldt St., traffic crash, inactive case7:32 a.m., S. Brule St., family and children, refer to prosecutor11:26 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., tobacco violation, citation issued2:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained3:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash4:05 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, inactive case4:10 p.m., S. Brule St., civil issues11:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warningThursday, Jan. 1212:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., found property2:48 a.m., E. Erskine St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate6:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash10:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health11:24 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, unfounded12:52 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information2:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash3:27 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., traffic crash3:37 p.m., E. Park St., all other criminal offenses, inactive case7:01 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., mischief, unable to locate8:19 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare checkUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agency Dr. Crime Highway Criminal Law Law Police S. Van Buren W. Prospect Ave. N. Euclid Ave. Disorderly Conduct Complaint Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
