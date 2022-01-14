Purchase Access

Wednesday, Jan. 12

7:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

8:13 a.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

8:34 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded

9:15 a.m., River View Dr., Fraud, Inactive Case

2:54 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Missing

3:29 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Vandalism, Unfounded

3:30 p.m., W. 7th St. Burglary, Inactive Case

4:08 p.m., Governors Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

4:33 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Found Property

4:42 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

5:25 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Parking Enforcement

Thursday, Jan. 13

6:47 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:33 a.m., Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

9:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

10:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:32 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:52 p.m., Kennedy Dr., All Other Criminal Offenses, Unable to Locate

3:54 p.m., Northstar Ave., Fraud

5:18 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:23 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

