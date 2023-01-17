Friday, Jan. 13
2:27 a.m., E. Seneca St., animal complaint-domestic
6:46 a.m., not reported, traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues
9:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., traffic crash
11:37 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
12:37 p.m., S. Highland Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
4:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
4:45 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check
5:05 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:06 p.m., S. Ree St., traffic crash, verbal warning
5:40 p.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
6:01 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
7:36 p.m., E. Church St., missing person
8:02 p.m., S. Grant Ave., protection order violation, unfounded
8:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing person
9:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., mischief, verbal warning
9:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
11:39 p.m., Venus St., information
11:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., missing person
Saturday, Jan. 14
3:46 a.m., E. 7th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
6:30 a.m., S. Henry St., welfare check
10:11 a.m., E. Irwin St., animal found, animal impounded
11:34 a.m., E. Park St., assault, refer to prosecutor
12:53 p.m., N. Highland Ave., theft, inactive case
2 p.m., not reported, civil issues
4:48 p.m., Orion Ave., animal found, animal impounded
4:56 p.m., E. Irwin St., information
5:04 p.m., S. Central Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
5:38 p.m., E. Robinson Ave., animal found, animal released
7:19 p.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, detained
8:41 p.m., Highway 14, assisting other agencies
9:36 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
11:01 p.m., Bushfield Dr., intoxicated person
11:14 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
11:26 p.m., E. SD HWY 34, found property
Sunday, Jan. 15
12:05 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., domestic/family dispute
12:16 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
1:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
2:05 a.m., S. Grant Ave., protection order violation, unfounded
2:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
5:14 a.m., S. Coteau St., suspicious person-vehicle
9:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., found property
12:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal found
1:50 p.m., Bushfield Dr., mental health, detained
2:13 p.m., not reported, information
3:35 p.m., Harrison Ave., traffic crash-injury, citation issued
9:15 p.m., S. Brule St., intoxicated person, detained
9:30 p.m., Kennedy Dr., information
11:15 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., missing person
11:23 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., suspicious person, refer to prosecutor
Monday, Jan. 16
2:52 a.m., E. 8th St., juvenile offenses, verbal warning
7:23 a.m., Marina Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
9:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
9:18 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property
10:06 a.m., Callaway Ct., information
10:08 a.m., S. Grant Ave., mental health
11:02 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., suspicious person
11:49 a.m., Marina Ave., welfare check
11:53 a.m., E. Park St., domestic-no assault
3:59 p.m., 205th St., assisting other agencies
4 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information
4:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, unfounded
5 p.m., E. 4th St., information
6:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., found property, inactive case
8:05 p.m., E. 5th St., animal complaint-domestic, animal impound
8:33 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., civil issues
9:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information, unable to locate
10:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint-domestic, verbal warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
