Friday, Jan. 14
1:53 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct
8:37 a.m., E. Irwin Sr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
9:17 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:24 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Code Enforcement
1:14 p.m., W. 7th St., Fraud, Inactive Case
2:02 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct
3:43 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
4:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
4:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
7:22 p.m., S. Ree St., Disorderly Conduct
8:26 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:07 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
10:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:07 p.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Complaint
10:21 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint
11:03 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
Saturday, Jan. 15
1:44 a.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
2:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Unfounded
5:56 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
9:41 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
1:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:43 p.m., Abbey Rd., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
4:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
5:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
9:35 p.m., Skyline Dr., Civil Issues
Sunday, Jan. 16
12:11 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
12:38 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:24 a.m., E. 7th St., Missing Person
3:52 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace
6:43 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:52 a.m., Mac Ln., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
8:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Inactive Case
9:41 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
10:49 a.m., Clarice Dr., Family and Children
10:50 a.m., N. Taylor Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
12:42 p.m., Sheila Dr., Mental Health
12:53 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
1:23 p.m., N. Evans St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
3:14 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
5:13 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Information
6:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Citation Issued
7:40 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
Monday, Jan. 17
1:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
3:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health, Detained
6:34 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property
9:06 a.m., E. 5th St., Family and Children
10:56 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
1:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:53 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault
3:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
3:25 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
3:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check
5:17 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
8:28 p.m., S. Robert St., Domestic — No Assault
Tuesday, Jan. 18
10:14 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:44 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
12:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:44 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:11 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Missing Person, Inactive Case
5:50 p.m., Coyote Rd., Missing Property, Inactive Case
6:59 p.m., E. Park St., Theft, Inactive Case
7:01 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.