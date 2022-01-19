Purchase Access

Friday, Jan. 14

1:53 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:37 a.m., E. Irwin Sr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

9:17 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:24 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Code Enforcement

1:14 p.m., W. 7th St., Fraud, Inactive Case

2:02 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct

3:43 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

4:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

7:22 p.m., S. Ree St., Disorderly Conduct

8:26 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:07 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:07 p.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Complaint

10:21 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint

11:03 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

Saturday, Jan. 15

1:44 a.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Unfounded

5:56 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

9:41 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:43 p.m., Abbey Rd., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

5:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

9:35 p.m., Skyline Dr., Civil Issues

Sunday, Jan. 16

12:11 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

12:38 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:24 a.m., E. 7th St., Missing Person

3:52 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace

6:43 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:52 a.m., Mac Ln., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

8:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Inactive Case

9:41 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:49 a.m., Clarice Dr., Family and Children

10:50 a.m., N. Taylor Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

12:42 p.m., Sheila Dr., Mental Health

12:53 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

1:23 p.m., N. Evans St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:14 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

5:13 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Information

6:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Citation Issued

7:40 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Monday, Jan. 17

1:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

3:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health, Detained

6:34 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property

9:06 a.m., E. 5th St., Family and Children

10:56 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

1:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:53 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

3:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

3:25 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

3:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check

5:17 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:28 p.m., S. Robert St., Domestic — No Assault

Tuesday, Jan. 18

10:14 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:44 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

12:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:44 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:11 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Missing Person, Inactive Case

5:50 p.m., Coyote Rd., Missing Property, Inactive Case

6:59 p.m., E. Park St., Theft, Inactive Case

7:01 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

