Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 17-19
Jan 20, 2023

Tuesday, Jan. 17
12:30 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
4:41 a.m., E. Irwin St., intoxicated person, detained
3 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
4:05 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., disorderly conduct
4:50 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., traffic enforcement, detained
6:10 p.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint-deer, unable to locate
6:27 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
6:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
7:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children
8:13 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor

Wednesday, Jan. 18
1:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., information
2:35 a.m., E. Park St., suspicious vehicle
10:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement
10:30 a.m., E. 7th St., welfare check
1:54 p.m., E. S.D. HWY 34, found property
2:33 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., traffic crash

Thursday, Jan. 19
1:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
10:54 a.m., Hampton Dr., public service
11:22 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued
1:58 p.m., E. Park St., information
3:56 p.m., S. Pierre St., welfare check
4:06 p.m., E. Church St., intoxicated person, detained
6:28 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
9:56 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
