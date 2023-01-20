Tuesday, Jan. 17

  • 12:30 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
  • 4:41 a.m., E. Irwin St., intoxicated person, detained
  • 3 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
  • 4:05 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 4:50 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., traffic enforcement, detained
  • 6:10 p.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint-deer, unable to locate
  • 6:27 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
  • 6:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
  • 7:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children
  • 8:13 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor

