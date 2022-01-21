Purchase Access

Wednesday, Jan. 19

9:17 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint

9:26 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Family and Children, Citation Issued

10:37 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

5:01 p.m., W. 2nd St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

Thursday, Jan. 20

9:00 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:21 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:32 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

3:58 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8:35 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

