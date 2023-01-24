Friday, Jan. 20
12:54 a.m., S. Brule St., disorderly conduct
5:12 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
5:40 a.m., W. U.S. Hwy 14, assisting other agencies
12:40 p.m., S. Adams Ave., code enforcement
12:41 p.m., S. Adams Ave., code enforcement
2:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
3:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
4:36 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
4:48 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, public service
8 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
9:26 p.m., 44.382587, -100.3426, unknown
9:55 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:24 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Jan. 21
12:18 a.m., Mars St., suspicious person
2:23 a.m., Northstar Ave., intoxicated person
2:55 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
9:57 a.m., Euclid Ave., welfare check
9:58 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., domestic - no assault
10:12 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., burglary, inactive case
11:22 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
12:05 p.m., Hwy 34, intoxicated person, detained
12:10 p.m., N. Grand Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
1:19 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., information
3:19 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:43 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., civil issues
Sunday, Jan. 22
1:51 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., domestic - no assault
4:31 a.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
9:55 a.m., Camden Ct., animal complaint - deer, unable to locate
9:58 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm
2:28 p.m., Eastgate Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
3:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
4:08 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., civil issues
4:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
8:32 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., mental health
9:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person, refer to prosecutor
11:20 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:25 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
Monday, Jan. 23
3:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing person
7:20 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
1:34 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., civil issues
6:55 p.m., Woodview Dr., found property
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.