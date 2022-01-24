Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Friday, Jan. 21

1:04 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:41 a.m., Pierre St., Missing Person

4:34 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Suspicious Person

8:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:02 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

10:03 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person

10:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

10:16 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

10:32 a.m., E. Highway 34, Public Service

10:39 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

10:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

11:18 a.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

1:09 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children

1:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

1:27 p.m., S. Fort St., Traffic Crash

4 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:31 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:44 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

11:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Jan. 22

2:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

3:51 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4 a.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

7:34 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:40 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

1:27 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

1:35 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

2:12 p.m., E. 8th St., Domestic — No Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

2:28 p.m., S. Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

5:48 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Missing

6:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

8:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

9:19 p.m., E. Park St., Information

11:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Jan. 23

12 a.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:48 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

10:55 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:57 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues

5:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

6:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Public Service

6:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:45 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Mental Health

Tags

Load comments