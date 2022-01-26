Purchase Access

Monday, Jan. 24

1:15 a.m., US Hwy 14, Intoxicated Person

3:28 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

6:09 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

8:42 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement

11:57 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

3:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

4:35 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:05 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health

11:49 p.m., E. Park St., Information

Tuesday, Jan. 25

12:17 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

7:16 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

10:37 a.m., E. Church St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:49 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:55 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Missing Person

5:06 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

