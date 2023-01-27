featured Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 24-26 Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 244:34 a.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct9:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health10:40 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate2:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case2:41 p.m., S. Henry St., found property3:38 p.m., Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies4:31 p.m., Lowell Ave., animal complaint-domestic, animal impound5:23 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash6:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor7:04 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., family and childrenWednesday, Jan. 257:57 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, inactive case1:49 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check3:38 p.m., N. Highland Ave., domestic - no assault5:14 p.m., E. Pak St., intoxicated person10 p.m., W. 5th St., welfare checkThursday, Jan. 2612:20 a.m., E. 5th St., fraud12:22 a.m., no location reported, information1:58 a.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct4:22 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies5:23 a.m., S. Fillmore Ave., disturbing the peace7:23 a.m., N. Highland Ave., harassment8:59 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, missing property12:40 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies3:14 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, inactive case3:18 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, inactive case4:10 p.m., Winchester Dr., assisting other agencies6:49 p.m., E. 5th St., unknown, unable to locate8:23 p.m., Skyline Dr., extra patrolUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Law Medicine Security And Public Safety Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
