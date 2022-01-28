Purchase Access

Wednesday, Jan. 26

7:31 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:40 p.m., S. Henry St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

1:49 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

2:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

3:29 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

3:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

3:54 p.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

10:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:10 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Mental Health

Thursday, Jan. 27

8:59 a.m., Kennedy Dr. D6, Family and Children, Verbal Warning

11:25 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children

11:53 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Vandalism, Unfounded

2:24 p.m., E. Irwin St., Mental Health

2:42 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:14 p.m., Orion Ave., Welfare Check

4:23 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

5:14 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:23 p.m., Manchester Dr., Welfare Check

5:28 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

