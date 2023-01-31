featured Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 27-30 Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Jan. 2712:10 a.m., S. Ree St., assault, refer to prosecutor9:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check9:11 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., welfare check1:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property4:41 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning5:21 p.m., N. Huron Ave., information6:26 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service6:41 p.m., E. 5th St., missing person7:11 p.m., Broadway, parking enforcement, parking ticket issued8:00 p.m., E. Cabot St., protection order violation, inactive case9:08 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case10:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issuesSaturday, Jan. 281:16 a.m., Northstar Ave., information2:58 a.m., E. Wells Ave., mental health3:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal found, animal impound11:57 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic crash2:56 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service3:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash4:18 p.m., S. Henry St., suspicious vehicle, unfounded4:44 p.m., E. Church St., traffic complaint, unable to locate5:14 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warningSunday, Jan. 292:16 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., extra patrol9:38 a.m., N. Grand Ave., alarms, false alarm10:59 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained12:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., public service2:07 p.m., E. Church St., theft4:22 p.m., S. Polk Ave., welfare check4:27 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., PARS assistance6:43 p.m., S. Grant Ave., drug offense, unfoundedMonday, Jan. 3012:47 a.m., S. Robert St., information3:21 a.m., Missouri River, information, unfounded6:02 a.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm7:17 a.m., E. Cabot Ave., traffic crash-injury, verbal warning10:01 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued10:26 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash12:19 p.m. W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning3:45 p.m., N. Madison Ave., animal complaint-domestic5:24 p.m., N. Grand Ave., animal complaint-domestic6:55 p.m., S. Adams Ave., animal complaint-domestic, unable to locate7:18 p.m., E. Humboldt St., domestic/family dispute, refer to prosecutorUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
