Friday, Jan. 27

  • 12:10 a.m., S. Ree St., assault, refer to prosecutor
  • 9:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check
  • 9:11 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., welfare check
  • 1:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property
  • 4:41 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
  • 5:21 p.m., N. Huron Ave., information
  • 6:26 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
  • 6:41 p.m., E. 5th St., missing person
  • 7:11 p.m., Broadway, parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
  • 8:00 p.m., E. Cabot St., protection order violation, inactive case
  • 9:08 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case
  • 10:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues

