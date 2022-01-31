Friday, Jan. 28
3:26 a.m., Manchester Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
7:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:46 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal
8:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:41 a.m., E. Highway 34, Information
10:01 a.m., Crested Ave., Civil Issues
11:02 a.m., E. Church St., Information
12:01 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued
1:50 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mental Health
2:27 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information
3:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
3:41 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
4:14 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case
5:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
6:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued
7:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person
9:32 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Person
10:49 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Saturday, Jan. 29
12:45 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
3:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues, Unfounded
3:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:10 a.m., Griffin Park Dr., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
9:18 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
9:25 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Unable to Locate
1:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
3:31 p.m., E. Park St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
3:43 p.m., E. Church St., Disorderly Conduct
3:44 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children
4:48 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., PARS Assistance
5:04 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Information
6:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Person
7:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
8:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
8:17 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person
Sunday, Jan. 30
12:16 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
12:51 a.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
1:50 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
2:30 a.m., S. Brule St., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded
9:54 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
12:58 p.m., Venus St., Missing Property, Unable to Locate
2:09 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
2:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:14 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
5:31 p.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check, Unfounded
5:46 p.m., N. Euclid Ave. B8, Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
7:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:47 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:50 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:49 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
