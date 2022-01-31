Purchase Access

Friday, Jan. 28

3:26 a.m., Manchester Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

7:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:46 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal

8:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:41 a.m., E. Highway 34, Information

10:01 a.m., Crested Ave., Civil Issues

11:02 a.m., E. Church St., Information

12:01 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

1:50 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mental Health

2:27 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information

3:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

3:41 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

4:14 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

5:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

6:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

7:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person

9:32 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Person

10:49 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Saturday, Jan. 29

12:45 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues, Unfounded

3:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:10 a.m., Griffin Park Dr., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

9:18 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

9:25 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Unable to Locate

1:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

3:31 p.m., E. Park St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:43 p.m., E. Church St., Disorderly Conduct

3:44 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children

4:48 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., PARS Assistance

5:04 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Information

6:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Person

7:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

8:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

8:17 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person

Sunday, Jan. 30

12:16 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

12:51 a.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

1:50 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:30 a.m., S. Brule St., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded

9:54 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

12:58 p.m., Venus St., Missing Property, Unable to Locate

2:09 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:14 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:31 p.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check, Unfounded

5:46 p.m., N. Euclid Ave. B8, Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

7:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:47 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:50 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:49 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

