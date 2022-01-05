Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Jan. 3

3:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:20 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

7:34 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

9:54 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:49 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:45 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

1:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:17 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check, Citation Issued

5:23 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Missing

5:34 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

6:59 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Found

11:01 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, Jan. 4

4:04 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Missing Person, Unfounded

8:58 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

11:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

6:17 p.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:40 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments