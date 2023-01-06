featured Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 3-5 Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 31:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal found, animal impound3:46 a.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct9:08 a.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies12:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash12:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health1:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., trespass, inactive case1:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case3:55 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., parking enforcement8:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol9:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal missingWednesday, Jan. 41:39 a.m., Bulow Dr., traffic complaint9:19 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check1:39 p.m., S. Polk Ave., civil issues9:25 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm11:18 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal complaint - domesticThursday, Jan. 51:15 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., tobacco violation, citation issued2:09 p.m., S. Central Ave., drug offense, refer to prosecutor2:24 p.m., E. Humboldt St., harassment, unfounded2:25 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., civil issues3:42 p.m., S. Robert St., family and children4:37 p.m., E. 7th St., mental health6:17 p.m., E. Park St., PARS assistance8:08 p.m., W. 3rd St., civil issues8:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., family and children11:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conductUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Crime Criminal Law Police Dr. Disorderly Conduct Citation Impound Violation Offense Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.