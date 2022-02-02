Purchase Access

Monday, Jan. 31

2:06 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:27 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash

8:58 a.m., E. 5th St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

11:15 a.m., Sheila Dr., Mental Health, Detained

11:15 a.m., S. Brule St., Suspicious Vehicle

11:16 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

12:50 p.m., E. Church St., Civil Issues

4:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

5:02 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

5:34 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

9:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

10:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:08 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

10:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

10:36 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

From the Newsroom

Tuesday, Feb. 1

2:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

7:45 a.m., S. Henry St., Trespass, Unfounded

11:02 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

11:11 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Welfare Check

12:01 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

12:09 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Extra Patrol

2:24 p.m., E. Park St., Information

3:19 p.m., E. 5th St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Unfounded

6:39 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

8:33 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

