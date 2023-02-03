Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • 10:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
  • 10:58 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., burglary, inactive case
  • 12:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
  • 4:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
  • 4:33 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
  • 5:56 p.m., E. Park St., traffic crash
  • 6:06 p.m., E Kay St., vandalism, inactive case
  • 6:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 6:38 p.m., E. Park St., civil issues
  • 10:58 p.m., Lakeview Dr., mental health, detained

