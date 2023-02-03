Pierre Police Blotter for Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 3110:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, inactive case10:58 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., burglary, inactive case12:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning4:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case4:33 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued5:56 p.m., E. Park St., traffic crash6:06 p.m., E Kay St., vandalism, inactive case6:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct6:38 p.m., E. Park St., civil issues10:58 p.m., Lakeview Dr., mental health, detainedWednesday, Feb. 16:55 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm9:26 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash10:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., mental health11:05 a.m., Bulow Dr., assisting other agencies2:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash2:25 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property4:16 p.m., E. Humboldt St., vandalism, inactive case7:09 p.m., E. Park St., extra patrol8:01 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., civil issues8:30 p.m., Kay St., animal complaint - domestic8:35 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate9:02 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health9:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., lock out-lock inThursday, Feb. 21:16 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies7:22 a.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children7:33 a.m., E. 4th St., assisting other agencies8:31 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., found property10:39 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies11 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., mental health12:39 p.m., 203rd St., assisting other agencies5:29 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal missingUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
