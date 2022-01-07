Purchase Access

Wednesday, Jan. 6

7:06 a.m., Marina Ave., Harassment

7:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:27 a.m., S. Ree St., Suspicious Vehicle

3:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Verbal Warning

5:25 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

8:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

11:42 p.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check

Thursday, Jan. 7

1:06 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

4:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

7:34 a.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

7:49 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

11 a.m., Buffalo St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:01 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:48 p.m., Prospect Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Unable to Locate

4:56 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:12 p.m., S. Willow Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

6:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

6:25 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

6:31 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

7:55 p.m., E. Summit Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

