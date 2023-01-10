Friday, Jan. 6
10:10 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property
1:13 p.m., Kennedy Dr., drug offense, unfounded
4:31 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
4:55 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
5:08 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., welfare check
5:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
8:19 p.m., River Rd., theft, inactive case
8:25 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
8:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
9:45 p.m., Sheila Dr., assisting other agencies
10:00 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
10:12 p.m., E. 7th St., disorderly conduct, unfounded
Saturday, Jan. 7
4:29 a.m., S. Charles St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
10:29 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
10:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., information
2:37 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., vandalism, inactive case
3:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., public service
4:22 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., alarms
4:31 p.m., S. Central Ave., intoxicated person, detained
9:20 p.m., E. Sully Ave., information, unable to locate
10:42 p.m., E. Pawn St., fireworks, unable to locate
10:44 p.m., E. Pawn St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Sunday, Jan. 8
1:28 a.m., N. Highland Ave., mischief
1:36 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
4:47 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
8:58 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
10:06 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:12 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
1:41 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
2:41 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
4:25 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., civil issues
4:28 p.m., N. Highland Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
4:47 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., information
5:08 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
5:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
5:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
5:46 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
7:35 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct
Monday, Jan. 9
1:04 a.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check
5:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
4:53 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
4:55 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., mischief, refer to prosecutor
9:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
10:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
