Friday, Jan. 7

8:49 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

10:46 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:10 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:19 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:16 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

6:20 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

6:43 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

9:45 p.m., S. Coreau St., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor

10:12 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

10:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

10:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

Saturday, Jan. 8

12:24 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

5:41 a.m., E. Park St., Assault, Unable to Locate

5:46 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint

8:49 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

11:15 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

11:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:10 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:24 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

2:11 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

2:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., PARS Assistance

3:31 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

3:51 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

7:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:37 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

8:03 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Sunday, Jan. 9

5:22 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person, Inactive Case

5:34 a.m., Nicollet Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:15 p.m., Venus St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

12:40 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

2:42 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

3:20 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

3:34 p.m., E. Kay St., Intoxicated Person

4:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol

4:48 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

7:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

8:57 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Unknown, Officer Closed

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

