Friday, July 1

1:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

10:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:16 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement

12:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

3:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

3:45 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Unfounded

6:33 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

7:01 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

7:23 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:42 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Drug Offense

11:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

11:45 p.m., E. 7th St., Found Property

11:47 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person

Saturday, July 2

2:11 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

6:21 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Verbal Warning

6:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment

7:41 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

9:42 a.m., Duluth Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

10:33 a.m., E. Park St., Information

11:50 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children

12:49 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

1:43 p.m., S. Roberts St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:15 p.m., Polaris Ave., Information

5:45 p.m., Green St., Fraud

7:56 p.m., S. Brule St., Information

9:34 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Found

9:50 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:09 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:17 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:40 p.m., E. 4th St. Assisting Other Agencies

10:41 p.m., S. Pierre, St., Theft, Inactive Case

11:01 p.m., W. Pleasant Ave., Found Property

11:02 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children

Sunday, July 3

12:08 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:07 a.m., Robinson Ave., Public Service

1:29 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage

2:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

9:25 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Information

9:56 a.m., Sunrise Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound

12:08 p.m., E. Park St., Family and Children

12:18 p.m., N. Evans St., Information

12:56 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:19 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Civil Issues

5:08 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning

5:17 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:45 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Traffic Crash

11:09 p.m., S. James St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:12 p.m., N. SD Hwy 1804, Fireworks, Unable to Locate

Monday, July 4

12:24 a.m., S. Pierre St., Public Service

4:08 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

8:04 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

11:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:25 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

11:42 a.m., Airport Rd., Animal Found, Animal Released To

11:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded

12:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

2:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:53 p.m., S. Pierre St., Civil Issues

8:09 p.m., S. Roberts St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

9:41 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:55 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Fireworks

9:59 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:25 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

11:16 p.m., Riggs Dr., Intoxicated Person

Tuesday, July 5

2:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:56 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

3:57 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:01 a.m., Bow Wow Meow, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

10:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:25 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case

10:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

1:08 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

1:55 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

2:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

4:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

4:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

4:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:12 p.m., Hemlock Ln., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

5:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

6:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

7:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

8:02 p.m., Reen St., Civil Issues

9:51 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

10:24 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

