Friday, July 1
1:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person
10:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
10:16 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement
12:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
3:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
3:45 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Unfounded
6:33 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check
7:01 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
7:23 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:42 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
10:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Drug Offense
11:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
11:45 p.m., E. 7th St., Found Property
11:47 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person
Saturday, July 2
2:11 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol
6:21 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Verbal Warning
6:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment
7:41 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
9:42 a.m., Duluth Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
10:33 a.m., E. Park St., Information
11:50 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children
12:49 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
1:43 p.m., S. Roberts St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
4:15 p.m., Polaris Ave., Information
5:45 p.m., Green St., Fraud
7:56 p.m., S. Brule St., Information
9:34 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Found
9:50 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:09 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:17 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:40 p.m., E. 4th St. Assisting Other Agencies
10:41 p.m., S. Pierre, St., Theft, Inactive Case
11:01 p.m., W. Pleasant Ave., Found Property
11:02 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Family and Children
Sunday, July 3
12:08 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:07 a.m., Robinson Ave., Public Service
1:29 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage
2:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
9:25 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Information
9:56 a.m., Sunrise Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound
12:08 p.m., E. Park St., Family and Children
12:18 p.m., N. Evans St., Information
12:56 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
4:19 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Civil Issues
5:08 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning
5:17 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:45 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Traffic Crash
11:09 p.m., S. James St., Assisting Other Agencies
11:12 p.m., N. SD Hwy 1804, Fireworks, Unable to Locate
Monday, July 4
12:24 a.m., S. Pierre St., Public Service
4:08 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
8:04 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
11:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:25 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
11:42 a.m., Airport Rd., Animal Found, Animal Released To
11:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded
12:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information
2:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:53 p.m., S. Pierre St., Civil Issues
8:09 p.m., S. Roberts St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
9:41 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:55 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Fireworks
9:59 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:25 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
11:16 p.m., Riggs Dr., Intoxicated Person
Tuesday, July 5
2:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:56 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
3:57 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:01 a.m., Bow Wow Meow, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
10:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:25 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case
10:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
1:08 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
1:55 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property
2:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
4:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash
4:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
4:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:12 p.m., Hemlock Ln., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
5:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
6:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
7:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
8:02 p.m., Reen St., Civil Issues
9:51 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
10:24 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
